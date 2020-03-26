5 years ago — 2015
The Wisconsin Badgers advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament by defeating North Carolina.
10 years ago — 2010
Osseo-Fairchild loses to Oostburg 64-43 in Division 3 and Altoona falls 40-38 to New Berlin Eisenhower in Division 2 at the WIAA state girls basketball tournament in Madison.
20 years ago — 2000
Presidential candidates Vice President Al Gore and Texas Gov. George W. Bush are in a virtual tie in Wisconsin, a poll finds.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Supreme Court rules 9-0 that the city of Eau Claire followed proper procedure in it policy not to extend sewer services beyond its boundaries unless the area asks to be annexed.