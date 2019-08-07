5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Memorial’s J.P. Nelson and Aubrey Roberts prevail at the 16th annual Tortoise & Hare 5K road race.
10 years ago — 2009
Area automotive dealers aren’t convinced an additional $2 billion in “cash for clunkers” funding will greatly improve a program that’s overwhelmed by consumer demand.
20 years ago — 1999
A 15-year-old Eau Claire boy is in stable condition after another boy accidentally shot him in the back.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire County Board votes against a plan to build a waste-burning power plant near the Pope & Talbot paper mill.