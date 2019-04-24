5 years ago — 2014
Jeffrey Heinzen, director of the office for marriage and family life in the La Crosse Diocese, is announced as the next president for the McDonell Area School System.
10 years ago — 2009
Xcel Energy worker Eric Craker, who was working nearby, rescues an elderly couple from their burning home on Eau Claire's north side.
20 years ago — 1999
A sheriff says one of the Columbine (Colo.) High School killers kept a detailed diary of what they intended to do.
35 years ago — 1984
Former Wisconsin Gov. Lee Dreyfus says that on a college campus "any idea must be allowed."