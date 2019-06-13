5 years ago — 2014

A new $4.5 million public safety building in Lake Hallie is set to open.

10 years ago — 2009

The Chippewa Falls High School girls softball team takes the WIAA state Division 1 runner-up trophy after losing to Stevens Point 6-0 in the championship game in Madison.

20 years ago — 1999

Greg LaFond accepts the job of Altoona city administrator.

35 years ago — 1984

The Eau Claire County Board will consider a proposal to convert solid waste at the Sevenmile Landfill to steam energy for the Pope & Talbot paper mill.