5 years ago — 2014
A new $4.5 million public safety building in Lake Hallie is set to open.
10 years ago — 2009
The Chippewa Falls High School girls softball team takes the WIAA state Division 1 runner-up trophy after losing to Stevens Point 6-0 in the championship game in Madison.
20 years ago — 1999
Greg LaFond accepts the job of Altoona city administrator.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire County Board will consider a proposal to convert solid waste at the Sevenmile Landfill to steam energy for the Pope & Talbot paper mill.