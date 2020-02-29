5 years ago — 2015
Menomonie wrestlers Josh Waddell and Mason Stokke win titles at the WIAA individual state championships.
10 years ago — 2010
The Seymour Town Board will hear requests from a couple of landowners who wish to shoot coyotes on their land.
20 years ago — 2000
Green Bay Packers officials warn that the team could leave the city if nothing is done to upgrade Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Secretary of State George P. Shultz will meet with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to discuss reviving Central American peace talks.