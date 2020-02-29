5 years ago — 2015

Menomonie wrestlers Josh Waddell and Mason Stokke win titles at the WIAA individual state championships.

10 years ago — 2010

The Seymour Town Board will hear requests from a couple of landowners who wish to shoot coyotes on their land.

20 years ago — 2000

Green Bay Packers officials warn that the team could leave the city if nothing is done to upgrade Lambeau Field.

35 years ago — 1985

U.S. Secretary of State George P. Shultz will meet with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to discuss reviving Central American peace talks.