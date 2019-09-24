5 years ago — 2014
A growing craft beer industry in the Chippewa Valley sees Lazy Monk Brewing searching for a new facility in hopes of expanding and Will Glass, co-owner of The Fire House, starting a new venture called The Brewing Projekt.
10 years ago — 2009
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, announces he will not run for governor in 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire City Council will discuss plans to convert the former Mt. Washington School into an apartment building.
35 years ago — 1984
Former UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Leonard Haas is given the titles chancellor emeritus and distinguished professor emeritus by the UW System Board of Regents.