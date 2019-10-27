5 years ago — 2014
Dynamic Fabrication and Finishing announces plans for a $15 million upgrade to its Eau Claire site, which is expected to create 75 new jobs.
10 years ago — 2009
Residents shouldn’t panic over Eau Claire County’s first confirmed swine flu-related death, City/County Health Department Director Richard Thoune says.
20 years ago — 1999
The New York Yankees win their second straight World Series sweep, beating the Atlanta Braves.
35 years ago — 1984
Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale says President Ronald Reagan is hiding out in the White House and taking voters for granted.