5 years ago — 2014
Town of Wheaton-based Applied Data Consultants, which provides Web technologies, software development services and geographic information systems, earns the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year award.
10 years ago — 2009
About 240 runners take part in the Eau Claire Marathon; another 1,100 register for the half-marathon, and about 300 participates in the 2-mile run.
20 years ago — 1999
Officials cancel classes at three Wisconsin schools after threats in the aftermath of a shooting spree at a school in Littleton, Colo.
35 years ago — 1984
Gov. Anthony Earl signs what advocates say is one of the most comprehensive groundwater protection laws in the U.S.