5 years ago — 2014
Rice Lake senior Henry Ellenson announces he’ll play college basketball for Marquette University.
10 years ago — 2009
At just age 48 and not even nine months in office, President Barack Obama becomes the third sitting U.S. president to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
20 years ago — 1999
In hopes of getting more good candidates for public office, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its first campaign training school.
35 years ago — 1984
Former Rusk County District Attorney Bob Rogers apparently shot and killed his estranged wife’s boyfriend and then killed himself in California.