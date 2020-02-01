5 years ago — 2015
A group of 26 Chippewa Falls High School students will honor seven soldiers from Chippewa Falls who fought and died in the Vietnam War with a summer visit to the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
10 years ago — 2010
Because of overcrowding, Eau Claire County spent $629,400 to send inmates to Chippewa and Dunn county jails in 2009.
20 years ago — 2000
Sen. John McCain defeats Texas Gov. George W. Bush in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.
35 years ago — 1985
The Reagan administration and congressional leaders put together a $650 million package of loan guarantees for farmers.