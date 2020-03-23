5 years ago — 2015
The U.S. Supreme Court turns away a challenge to Wisconsin’s vote identification law, allowing the law to stand and handing a victory to Gov. Scott Walker.
10 years ago — 2010
After more than a year of arguing, struggling and dealing, President Barack Obama signs into law a nearly $1 trillion health care overhaul.
20 years ago — 2000
Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush may visit Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
A Soviet guard shoots and kills an unarmed U.S. Army officer near an American military mission in East Germany.