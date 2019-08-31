5 years ago — 2014
At UW-Eau Claire, 128 students receive freshman honor scholarships for the 2014-15 academic year.
10 years ago — 2009
A new $2.67 million classroom and administration building at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran was recently dedicated.
20 years ago — 1999
William Gabler is sworn in as Eau Claire County’s Branch 3 circuit court judge.
35 years ago — 1984
Hmong immigrants learn about commercial agriculture by running a cucumber operation in a project sponsored by the Wisconsin Resettlement Assistance Office and Eau Claire County Extension.