5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire is among the top 100 small and midsize U.S. cities in which to live, according to the online publication Livability.com.
10 years ago — 2009
A concerned group of American Indian students, faculty and staff fear a proposed new student center at UW-Eau Claire will uproot a tree that they consider “sacred ground.”
20 years ago — 1999
A rural Menomonie couple reports seeing two UFOs.
35 years ago — 1984
Two UW-Eau Claire seniors drown while fishing on the Eau Claire River south of the Lake Altoona dam.