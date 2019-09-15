5 years ago — 2014

Eau Claire is among the top 100 small and midsize U.S. cities in which to live, according to the online publication Livability.com.

10 years ago — 2009

A concerned group of American Indian students, faculty and staff fear a proposed new student center at UW-Eau Claire will uproot a tree that they consider “sacred ground.”

20 years ago — 1999

A rural Menomonie couple reports seeing two UFOs.

35 years ago — 1984

Two UW-Eau Claire seniors drown while fishing on the Eau Claire River south of the Lake Altoona dam.