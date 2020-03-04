5 years ago — 2015

The Chippewa Falls City Council is weighing spending as much as $5.75 million for a new fire station on the city’s south side.

10 years ago — 2010

Halfway through a trial period for a less restrictive policy on student cellphone use, Altoona High School President Jeff Pepowski says it’s working better than previous rules banning the devices from bell to bell.

20 years ago — 2000

Unseasonably warm weather leads Hallie Golf Course to open in February for the first time ever.

35 years ago — 1985

President Ronald Reagan pressures Congress for money to build more MX missiles.