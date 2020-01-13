5 years ago — 2015

Jim Bischel, president of Country Jam USA, announces the first Blue Ox Music Festival, which will be held in June.

10 years ago — 2010

Parcels in the city of Altoona and town of Washington remain in the running for a potential new site for an Eau Claire County justice center.

20 years ago — 2000

The chief and a captain in the Altoona Fire Department are reprimanded and a firefighter has resigned over improper payroll activities.

35 years ago — 1985

An engineering firm says high lead levels in some Chippewa Falls buildings can be dealt with by modifying the buildings’ plumbing, not treating the city water supply.