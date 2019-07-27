5 years ago — 2014

Former students of Pleasant View School — a one-room school that operated from about 1869 until it burned down in 1958 — get together for a reunion.

10 years ago — 2009

The Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry, currently serving in Iraq as part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is named the top battalion in the U.S. National Guard.

20 years ago — 1999

State Assembly Republicans want to pass a bill making nude sunbathing on state-owned land illegal.

35 years ago — 1984

Govs. Anthony Earl of Wisconsin and Rudy Perpich of Minnesota meet in Prescott and pledge their states will cooperate to clean up the Mississippi River.