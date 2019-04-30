5 years ago — 2014
The building that once housed Woo’s Pagoda, a longtime Eau Claire restaurant, will be razed to make way for a CVS pharmacy.
10 years ago — 2009
Thomas P. Destories, 68, is indicted in the April 19 shooting of former Eau Claire golf pro Doug Georgianni in Phoenix.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire school district evacuates and closes all schools after receiving a bomb threat.
35 years ago — 1984
A man tries and fails to rob the bank in Northfield, Minn.; the infamous James Gang made a similar attempt 107 years earlier.