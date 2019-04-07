5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker signs legislation to address the state’s growing heroin problem during a visit to Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
City Councilman Dave Duax is re-elected, while his wife, Kathryn, is elected to the Eau Claire school board.
20 years ago — 1999
UnitedHealth Group of Minnetonka, Minn., will employ 300 in a new customer service center in the former Sears store in The Shops at London Square.
35 years ago — 1984
Walter Mondale wins Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential caucus.