5 years ago — 2014

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approves a $182 million pipeline project between Fairchild and Tomah that brings natural gas to frac sand mining processors and several western Wisconsin communities.

10 years ago — 2009

After nine years with the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, including the last 4½ as executive director, Suzie Slota announces her resignation.

20 years ago — 1999

UnitedHealth Group will open a claims center in the former Sears store at The Shops at London Square.

35 years ago — 1984

The administrator of Memorial Hospital in Neillsville is accused of accepting kickbacks from hospital suppliers.