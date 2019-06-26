5 years ago — 2014
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approves a $182 million pipeline project between Fairchild and Tomah that brings natural gas to frac sand mining processors and several western Wisconsin communities.
10 years ago — 2009
After nine years with the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, including the last 4½ as executive director, Suzie Slota announces her resignation.
20 years ago — 1999
UnitedHealth Group will open a claims center in the former Sears store at The Shops at London Square.
35 years ago — 1984
The administrator of Memorial Hospital in Neillsville is accused of accepting kickbacks from hospital suppliers.