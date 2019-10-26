5 years ago — 2014
Micon Downtown Cinema owners are seeking a liquor license to serve beer and wine in an effort to raise funds to upgrade aspects of the nearly 70-year-old theater in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
Democratic Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton aburptly pulls out of the 2010 race for governor, citing “very personal reasons.”
20 years ago — 1999
President Bill Clinton signs legislation making 911 the official emergency number nationwide for both regular phones and cellphones.
35 years ago — 1984
The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments in a dispute over whether the city of Eau Claire is subject to federal antitrust laws by offering sewer services beyond its boundaries.