5 years ago — 2014

Micon Downtown Cinema owners are seeking a liquor license to serve beer and wine in an effort to raise funds to upgrade aspects of the nearly 70-year-old theater in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2009

Democratic Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton aburptly pulls out of the 2010 race for governor, citing “very personal reasons.”

20 years ago — 1999

President Bill Clinton signs legislation making 911 the official emergency number nationwide for both regular phones and cellphones.

35 years ago — 1984

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments in a dispute over whether the city of Eau Claire is subject to federal antitrust laws by offering sewer services beyond its boundaries.