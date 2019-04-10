5 years ago — 2014
John Lauson of Chippewa Falls and his wife, Ruth Anne Gilbertson, discuss a two-week road trip they took on Route 66.
10 years ago — 2009
Developers ask for a one-year extension to complete the first phase of the North Barstow redevelopment project.
20 years ago — 1999
The 1905 brick building at 1004 Menomonie St., the last remaining from the city’s logging era, may be torn down.
35 years ago — 1984
The Miss Eau Claire pageant is revived for the first time since 1971, and Mary Alice Olson is crowned.