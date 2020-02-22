5 years ago — 2015
Cheryl Gullicksrud, 55, Mondovi school district superintendent for the past decade, will leave her post at the end of the school year; Roger Betzold, principal of Chippewa Falls McDonell High School and Notre Dame Middle School, will resign June 3.
10 years ago — 2010
Susan K. (Weiss) Zimmer, 52, of Rice Lake is killed while vacationing in Chandler, Ariz., when she is struck by a tire while attending a drag race.
20 years ago — 2000
A woman who married a stranger on Fox TV’s “Who Wants to Marry a Multimillionaire” asks for an annulment.
35 years ago — 1985
Twenty-four candidates for 12 Eau Claire area state Assembly seats combined to spend more than $370,000 in the 1984 election campaign.