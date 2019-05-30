5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker touts job growth while presenting at the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp.’s annual meeting in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2009
Many Eau Claire property owners could see decreases in value the following year, the first time in decades homes and other buildings would be assessed for less.
20 years ago — 1999
A newly instituted half-cent sales tax brings in $1.14 million for Eau Claire County in the first four months of the year.
35 years ago — 1984
Wisconsin sues Minnesota over raw sewage discharged by Minnesota into the Mississippi River.