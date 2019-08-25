5 years ago — 2014
Allard Peck, a Lake Hallie dairy farmer who once hosted Bill Clinton, Al Gore and other politicians, dies at the age of 86.
10 years ago — 2009
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Brian Levin-Stankevich says ideally about 50 new academic positions are needed and tuition raised accordingly to help get more students through the university in four years.
20 years ago — 1999
Durand High School graduate Tim Hartung, who won two national wrestling titles at the University of Minnesota, is training for the 2000 Summer Olympics.
35 years ago — 1984
A 19-year-old UW-Stout student is struck by lightning on campus.