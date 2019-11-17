5 years ago — 2014
New York-based indie-pop artist Ingrid Michaelson performs for a packed house at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.
10 years ago — 2009
Jane Lardahl is appointed to fill a vacancy on the Chippewa Falls City Council.
20 years ago — 1999
The window of opportunity to reform federal milk pricing policy likely has closed for at least two years, state Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel says.
35 years ago — 1984
The Eau Claire County sheriff’s office is investigating the potential mishandling of ballots in the town of Washington during the Nov. 6 election.