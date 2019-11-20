5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker‘s administration is projecting a $2.2 billion deficit heading into the 2015-17 budget cycle.
10 years ago — 2009
The proposed federal health care bill would give $100 million or more to Louisiana in an apparent effort to secure a vote backing the bill by Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La.
20 years ago — 1999
A log pile being built for a bonfire at Texas A&M collapses; 12 people die and 27 are injured.
35 years ago — 1984
After months of opposition, a train carrying nuclear waste from a Minnesota nuclear plant passes through western Wisconsin.