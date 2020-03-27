5 years ago — 2015

An open house and online auction of business items is held at the Fanny Hill restaurant, theater and inn, which closed earlier in the year.

10 years ago — 2010

A Vietnam Veterans Day celebration at North High School draws hundreds of people, some traveling from as far away as Florida.

20 years ago — 2000

The Menomonie school board votes to buy out the contract of Superintendent David Smette.

35 years ago — 1985

Responding to a situation in Loyal, state Attorney General Bronson La Follette says the same person can legally serve as a town clerk and a school board member.