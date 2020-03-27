5 years ago — 2015
An open house and online auction of business items is held at the Fanny Hill restaurant, theater and inn, which closed earlier in the year.
10 years ago — 2010
A Vietnam Veterans Day celebration at North High School draws hundreds of people, some traveling from as far away as Florida.
20 years ago — 2000
The Menomonie school board votes to buy out the contract of Superintendent David Smette.
35 years ago — 1985
Responding to a situation in Loyal, state Attorney General Bronson La Follette says the same person can legally serve as a town clerk and a school board member.