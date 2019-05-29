5 years ago — 2014
WQOW-TV anchor and assistant news director Jerry Gallagher announces he’ll be leaving Eau Claire for a job at KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa.
10 years ago — 2009
The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approves a $44 million request to replace Brewer Hall and the Campus School complex at UW-Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 1999
State Rep. Terry Musser, R-Black River Falls, is leading a statewide effort to raise funds to build the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
35 years ago — 1984
St. Joseph’s Chapel at Sacred Heart Cemetery, built in 1896, is restored and used for Mass for the first time in 41 years.