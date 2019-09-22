5 years ago — 2014
Colleagues reminisce about Brian Amundson, a longtime public works director for Eau Claire who dies of cancer at the age of 64.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire City Council appoints Dana Wachs to replace Brandon Buchanan on the council.
20 years ago — 1999
The city Waterways and Parks Commission votes to deny giving Lee Street Park to the Eau Claire school district as the site for a new school.
35 years ago — 1984
John O. Thompson, the only president in the 20-year history of Royal Credit Union, will retire from the board of directors; Charles M. Grossklaus will take over.