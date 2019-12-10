5 years ago — 2014

Gerke Excavating of Tomah begins the removal of 400,000 cubic feet of sediment from Bugle Lake in Independence.

10 years ago — 2009

Swine flu has sickened about 50 million Americans and killed about 10,000, according to estimates by federal health officials.

20 years ago — 1999

Computer scientist Wen Ho Lee is arrested and charged with removing nuclear secrets from secure computers in Los Alamos, N.M.

35 years ago — 1984

Secretary of State George Shultz says terrorists “seem anxious” to attack Americans and that the U.S. must defend itself.