5 years ago — 2014
Gerke Excavating of Tomah begins the removal of 400,000 cubic feet of sediment from Bugle Lake in Independence.
10 years ago — 2009
Swine flu has sickened about 50 million Americans and killed about 10,000, according to estimates by federal health officials.
20 years ago — 1999
Computer scientist Wen Ho Lee is arrested and charged with removing nuclear secrets from secure computers in Los Alamos, N.M.
35 years ago — 1984
Secretary of State George Shultz says terrorists “seem anxious” to attack Americans and that the U.S. must defend itself.