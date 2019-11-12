5 years ago — 2014
John Doar, a New Richmond native, acclaimed civil rights attorney and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, dies in New York at the age of 92.
10 years ago — 2009
Since the previous fall, school systems, state education agencies, technical schools and colleges have shed about 125,000 jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
20 years ago — 1999
The Clinton administration warns Afghanistan the United Nations would impose sanctions if the ruling Taliban fail to help bring Osama bin Laden to trial on terrorism charges.
35 years ago — 1984
Herbert Grover, state superintendent of public instruction, proposes a state-mandated minimum salary for teachers of $18,000, beginning in 1989-90.