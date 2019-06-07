5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran senior Darin Lau breaks a 30-year-old state record in winning the Division 3 3,200-meter run at the WIAA track and field state meet in La Crosse.
10 years ago — 2009
A small plane crash in northern Jackson County kills a Sheboygan chiropractor and his 16-year-old son.
20 years ago — 1999
Bloomer residents petition for the recall of two school board members, Renee Wurzer and Jim Chovan, who had supported referendums for a new middle school.
35 years ago — 1984
A tornado flattens the southern Wisconsin village of Barneveld, killing at least eight people.