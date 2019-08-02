5 years ago — 2014
The Beach Boys will headline at the Ashley for the Arts festival at Memorial Park in Arcadia.
10 years ago — 2009
Strong hitting by Colin Boone, Brian Menard and Jim Thill leads the Eau Claire Bears to their sixth consecutive Chippewa River Baseball League South Division title with a 10-0 win over the Hallie Eagles.
20 years ago — 1999
Wide receiver Robert Brooks announces his retirement from the Green Bay Packers after seven seasons.
35 years ago — 1984
Construction of a free-standing ambulatory surgery center on the Sacred Heart Hospital grounds gets tentative approval.