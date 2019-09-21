5 years ago — 2014
Around 150 GMC motor home owners will gather soon at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls for the GMC Motorhomes International Fall Rally.
10 years ago — 2009
The Eau Claire school district has filed a countersuit against former Superintendent Bill Klaus seeking costs and attorney fees related to Klaus’ lawsuit filed against the district in July.
20 years ago — 1999
All seven Eau Claire school board members agree a replacement for Boyd School should be built in Lee Street Park.
35 years ago — 1984
Mort Sipress of Eau Claire has been appointed to lead a party development commission for state Democrats.