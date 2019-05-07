5 years ago — 2014
It’s reported that tourism spending in Wisconsin rose 4 percent to $17.5 billion in 2013; it increased 3.7 percent in Eau Claire County, 5 percent in Chippewa County and 4 percent in Dunn County.
10 years ago — 2009
Up to 1,100 state workers could be laid off, and most state employees, including those at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, would be forced to take 16 days of unpaid leave under a budget-balancing plan outlined by Gov. Jim Doyle.
20 years ago — 1999
NATO warplanes drop bombs on the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, Yugoslavia.
35 years ago — 1984
Ann W. Barr is appointed Eau Claire County district attorney by Gov. Anthony Earl.