5 years ago — 2015
Chad Nelson wins his third Chippewa Valley Match Games bowling title in five years at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
A fire that apparently started at the rear of the Main Street Grill destroys three buildings and damages a fourth in downtown Durand.
20 years ago — 2000
Chong Chang Her will run for the Eau Claire school board; he hopes to be the second Hmong person elected to a school board in Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., will lead the House Armed Services Committee.