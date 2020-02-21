5 years ago — 2015

Sophomore Paul DeLakis of the Eau Claire Memorial/North swim team wins two individual titles at the state meet for the second straight year.

10 years ago — 2010

President Barack Obama proposes giving federal authorities the power to limit rate hikes by health insurance companies as part of his health care overhaul plan.

20 years ago — 2000

A survey of Eau Claire high school seniors finds 86 percent say it’s easy to obtain beer.

35 years ago — 1985

President Ronald Reagan defends aid to anti-government rebels in Nicaragua despite congressional disapproval.