4 years ago — 2016
Jurnee Uetz and Cody Buchanan of Eau Claire plan to marry on Leap Day; “That way I only have to remember our anniversary every four years,” says Uetz.
8 years ago — 2012
Tillie Iverson of Chippewa Falls, who was born Feb. 29, 1912, celebrates her 25th birthday — because the date only shows up on calendars every four years — at the age of 100.
20 years ago — 2000
With membership nearing 9,000, Mark Hanke, Eau Claire YMCA director, says the organization is looking to buy land to build a second facility.
36 years ago — 1984
Pop singer Michael Jackson wins eight Grammy awards.