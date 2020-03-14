5 years ago — 2015

UW-Eau Claire senior Mat Rieckhoff, whose friend died in the Chippewa River after a night out in 2011, launches the “Be Smart Buddy Up” campaign to help prevent such tragedies.

10 years ago — 2010

A higher percentage of students in every public school in Eau Claire are applying for free and reduced lunch.

20 years ago — 2000

Police hunt for clues in the murder of Mary Jane Marquardt, found dead at her rural Chippewa County home.

35 years ago — 1985

Gov. Anthony Earl calls a special session of the state Legislature to provide emergency aid for farmers who need help with spring planting costs.