5 years ago — 2015
UW-Eau Claire senior Mat Rieckhoff, whose friend died in the Chippewa River after a night out in 2011, launches the “Be Smart Buddy Up” campaign to help prevent such tragedies.
10 years ago — 2010
A higher percentage of students in every public school in Eau Claire are applying for free and reduced lunch.
20 years ago — 2000
Police hunt for clues in the murder of Mary Jane Marquardt, found dead at her rural Chippewa County home.
35 years ago — 1985
Gov. Anthony Earl calls a special session of the state Legislature to provide emergency aid for farmers who need help with spring planting costs.