5 years ago — 2015
Local legislators react to Gov. Scott Walker‘s proposed 2015-17 state budget that would remove $4.6 million in funding for Wisconsin’s parks, trails and recreation areas.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Eau Claire alumni and students will vote on one of three choices for a school mascot: an ox, a voyageur or no mascot at all.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire Athletic Club changes its policy to allow same-sex couples to get family memberships.
35 years ago — 1985
The state Senate drops its traditional opening prayer in favor of a moment of “silent meditation.”