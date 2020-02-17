5 years ago — 2015

Local legislators react to Gov. Scott Walker‘s proposed 2015-17 state budget that would remove $4.6 million in funding for Wisconsin’s parks, trails and recreation areas.

10 years ago — 2010

UW-Eau Claire alumni and students will vote on one of three choices for a school mascot: an ox, a voyageur or no mascot at all.

20 years ago — 2000

The Eau Claire Athletic Club changes its policy to allow same-sex couples to get family memberships.

35 years ago — 1985

The state Senate drops its traditional opening prayer in favor of a moment of “silent meditation.”