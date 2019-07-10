5 years ago — 2014
A $1.5 million renovation of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Menomonie will begin the following month.
10 years ago — 2009
The candidates who spent the most money won 86 percent of the November 2008 legislative elections in Wisconsin, according to a report by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
20 years ago — 1999
An Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce task force explores creating an exit off Interstate 94 at Cameron Street.
35 years ago — 1984
The federal government will require automatic seat belts or air bags in all car models by 1990.