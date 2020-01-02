5 years ago — 2015
The Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for federal investigators to launch a broad review of the Milwaukee Police Department’s policies after a white officer shot a mentally ill black man to death in the spring.
10 years ago — 2010
Kris Becker, executive director of the United Way of Greater Eau Claire for the past 15 years, announces her retirement.
20 years ago — 2000
Green Bay Packers head coach Ray Rhodes is fired after an 8-8 season.
35 years ago — 1985
Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire, which operates a gas business and Mega Foods, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.