5 years ago — 2015

The Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for federal investigators to launch a broad review of the Milwaukee Police Department’s policies after a white officer shot a mentally ill black man to death in the spring.

10 years ago — 2010

Kris Becker, executive director of the United Way of Greater Eau Claire for the past 15 years, announces her retirement.

20 years ago — 2000

Green Bay Packers head coach Ray Rhodes is fired after an 8-8 season.

35 years ago — 1985

Consumers Cooperative Association of Eau Claire, which operates a gas business and Mega Foods, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.