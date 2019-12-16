5 years ago — 2014
Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon is named to the Associated Press All-America first team.
10 years ago — 2009
A committee narrows a list of three dozen potential sites for an Eau Claire County justice center to five finalists.
20 years ago — 1999
The Chippewa Falls school district may go to voters in April with a $14 million referendum to fund buildings and additional staff.
35 years ago — 1984
A 16-year-old Ladysmith boy is bound over for trial after being charged with killing his parents in November.