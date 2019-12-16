5 years ago — 2014

Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon is named to the Associated Press All-America first team.

10 years ago — 2009

A committee narrows a list of three dozen potential sites for an Eau Claire County justice center to five finalists.

20 years ago — 1999

The Chippewa Falls school district may go to voters in April with a $14 million referendum to fund buildings and additional staff.

35 years ago — 1984

A 16-year-old Ladysmith boy is bound over for trial after being charged with killing his parents in November.