5 years ago — 2014
Joel Breed will play the title roles in an Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of “Jekyll & Hyde.”
10 years ago — 2009
About 100 volunteers put the finishing touches on the annual haunted house that provides much of the funding for the local Ski Sprites Water-Ski Show Team.
20 years ago — 1999
A baby born in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, is declared the 6 billionth living human.
35 years ago — 1984
The Irish Republican Army says it planted a bomb that exploded in a hotel where British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is staying.