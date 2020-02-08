5 years ago — 2015
The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley will distribute a record $1.6 million in its upcoming budget cycle, with an emphasis on key community areas such as children ages birth to 5 years old.
10 years ago — 2010
Stanley prison officials have changed the policy monitoring who exits the facility after two inmates forging release documents recently walked out of the prison.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire City Council votes 8-2 to ban smoking in restaurants that get less than 50 percent of their sales from alcohol.
35 years ago — 1985
The Eau Claire Fire Department soon will have a dive team for underwater searches and rescues; the idea originated with firefighter Kim Nessel.