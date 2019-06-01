5 years ago — 2014
Sakura, which features Japanese cuisine, will open soon at a former Wendy’s restaurant location at 360 Chippewa Mall Drive in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2009
All Wisconsin state employees, including part-time workers and those paid with federal money, will be forced to take 16 days off over the next two years.
20 years ago — 1999
Riverfest, a festival planned for Owen Park over the Fourth of July weekend, is canceled because of a lack of financial support.
35 years ago — 1984
Jerry Tubbs retires as Eau Claire city assessor; he served in the assessing department for 17 years.