5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire businessman John Torgerson, 64, is sentenced to four years in prison for committing 47 securities-related crimes.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire Regis boys basketball comes up short in its bid for the WIAA Division 3 state title, falling to Racine St. Catherine’s 66-52 at the Kohl Center.
20 years ago — 2000
A faulty gas fireplace is the likely cause of a blast that destroyed a town of Brunswick home, injuring three residents.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Court of Appeals dismisses a $6.8 million lawsuit against Rusk County over the unsolved 1979 murder of Robert Pfeil Jr. filed by the victim’s father.