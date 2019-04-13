5 years ago — 2014
Washington Post columnist Al Kamen will be the featured speaker at the 17th annual Ann Devroy Memorial Forum at UW-Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
A report from the American Association of University Professors shows that UW-Eau Claire professors earn an average of $72,700 per year, 17.7 percent less than the national average for public master’s-level universities.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire City Council rejects an effort to put stricter regulations on a Water Street brat stand, the Dog House.
35 years ago — 1984
Gov. Anthony Earl proclaims Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud Week to honor a Jackson County man posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for heroism in the Korean War.