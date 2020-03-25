5 years ago — 2015
A downturn in the price of oil slows the frac sand boom across northwestern Wisconsin, resulting in layoffs at some of the dozens of sand mine operations in the region.
10 years ago — 2010
The Altoona City Council votes 5-1 to reject the idea of creating a municipal court.
20 years ago — 2000
The University of Wisconsin Badgers advance to the Final Four in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time since 1941.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Supreme Court bars Oklahoma schools from firing teachers who advocate homosexuality.