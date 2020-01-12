5 years ago — 2015
Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. officials visit Eau Claire to learn from young entrepreneurs about how they are working to change the face of the city’s central business district.
10 years ago — 2010
Haiti is rocked by its strongest earthquake in more than 200 years, causing widespread death and destruction.
20 years ago — 2000
Five Chippewa County residents face more than 150 charges for a string of cabin break-ins across the region.
35 years ago — 1985
A photo by Eau Claire Press Co. photographer Steve Kinderman wins first place in a regional contest sponsored by the National Press Photographers Association.